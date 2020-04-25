Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. AT&T makes up about 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on T. UBS Group cut their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

T opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

