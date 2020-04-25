BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNTX. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion and a PE ratio of -50.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $77,424,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $1,759,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $3,144,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $14,189,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNTech (BNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.