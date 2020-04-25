BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BSGM. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of BSGM stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

