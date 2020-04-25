BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

