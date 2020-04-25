BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMCH. TheStreet lowered shares of BMC Stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of BMCH opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,364.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. AXA boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 191,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 62,773 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after buying an additional 192,493 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,621,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

