BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.05. BNK Petroleum shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 49,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and a PE ratio of -50.00.

BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$6.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BNK Petroleum Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNK Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:BKX)

BNK Petroleum Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and gas resource plays in the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has working interests in approximately 17,680 net acres of shale oil acreage in the Caney/Upper Sycamore formations of the Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

