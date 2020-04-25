Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $1,430.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Booking from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,797.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,362.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,376.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,811.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

