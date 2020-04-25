Breville Group (ASX:BRG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.46

Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.46 and traded as low as $16.34. Breville Group shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 151,349 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$16.14 and its 200-day moving average is A$17.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 29.15.

In related news, insider Lawrence Myers sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$24.05 ($17.06), for a total transaction of A$3,607,350.00 ($2,558,404.26). Also, insider Dean Howell bought 2,000 shares of Breville Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$15.23 ($10.80) per share, with a total value of A$30,460.00 ($21,602.84).

Breville Group Company Profile (ASX:BRG)

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans; and juicers, sandwich makers, rice cookers, and food preparation products.

