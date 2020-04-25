Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

NYSE:CCK opened at $59.22 on Friday. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $19,774,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 396,011 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

