Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tristate Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

TSC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 8,500 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Insiders purchased 35,264 shares of company stock worth $600,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 76.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 24.8% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 67,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the first quarter valued at $2,516,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 331.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

