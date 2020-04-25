Brokers Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FITB. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.37.

Shares of FITB opened at $17.12 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 45,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 77,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 206,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 66,744 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

