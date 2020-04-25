Brokers Offer Predictions for Trip.com Group Limited’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trip.com Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 77.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

