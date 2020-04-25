Brokers Set Expectations for Philip Morris International Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Philip Morris International in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Shares of PM stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

