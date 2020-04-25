Brookfield Business Partners LP Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

NYSE:BBU opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 352,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,567,000 after buying an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,066,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,792,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 185,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

