BRP (TSE:DOO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.13

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.13 and traded as low as $28.16. BRP shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 777,506 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOO shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$65.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.89.

Get BRP alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.13.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP Inc will post 2.6199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.