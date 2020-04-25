Buckhead Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.