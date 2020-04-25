Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Aegis raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,186.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,315.93. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

