Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 6,168.9% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

