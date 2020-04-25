Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of HD stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

