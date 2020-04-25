Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $91.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.55.

CDNS opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,022 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $12,738,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $166,130,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,440,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 641,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

