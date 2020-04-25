Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Calyxt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Calyxt from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calyxt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Calyxt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $140.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 543.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 3,558.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 24.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

