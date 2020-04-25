Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,996.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,890.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

