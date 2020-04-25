Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.36.

NYSE CP opened at $227.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.41. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,058,000 after acquiring an additional 95,049 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after buying an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,188,000 after buying an additional 209,348 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.