Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CPST opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 96.84%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Capstone Turbine at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

