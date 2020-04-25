Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CARA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

CARA stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $42,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,963 shares of company stock worth $422,002. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $14,075,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 241,271 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,966,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 465,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 118,025 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

