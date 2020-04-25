Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CARA. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $740.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 12,894 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $200,888.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,873.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $136,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,963 shares of company stock worth $422,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,075,511,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,299,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 73,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

