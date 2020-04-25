Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cardero Resource Corp (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Cardero Resource shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 9,642 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)

Cardero Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for copper and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zonia copper project located in Arizona, the United States; Organullo property comprising 8 mineral claims in Salta Province, Argentina; and Mina Angela property located in Chubut Province, Argentina, as well as holds an interest in Silver Queen located in Arizona through staking.

