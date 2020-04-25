Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66. Cardlytics has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $554,308.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 37,500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $1,497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,045,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and sold 319,764 shares valued at $20,304,511. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 1,350.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

