Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Get Casa Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $375.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.