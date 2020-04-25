Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

CATB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of CATB opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $99.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 55,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

