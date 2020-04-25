Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWU. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $24.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.

