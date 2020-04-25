Cedar Capital LLC Buys 274 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,249,000 after acquiring an additional 369,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $162.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.57.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

