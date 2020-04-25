Cedar Capital LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 517,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 129,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 46,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

