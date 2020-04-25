Cedar Capital LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 293,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 93,873 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.