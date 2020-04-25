Cedar Capital LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.01. The stock has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

