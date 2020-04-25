Cedar Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

