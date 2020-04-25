Cedar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,401 shares of company stock worth $2,110,938 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $63.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

