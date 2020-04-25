Cedar Capital LLC Sells 146 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.47.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

