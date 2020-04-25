Cedar Capital LLC Sells 2,911 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $42,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $389,308. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.72. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

