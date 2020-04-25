Cedar Capital LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,326,225,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

