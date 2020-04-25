Cedar Capital LLC Sells 726 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $118.78 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,520,915 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

