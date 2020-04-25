Cedar Capital LLC Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.28 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

