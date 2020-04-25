Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $128,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $136.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $163.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

