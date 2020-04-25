Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.97

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as low as $10.25. Central Federal shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 813 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Central Federal alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Central Federal stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.55% of Central Federal as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.