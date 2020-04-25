Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Cerro Grande Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Cerro Grande Mining shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Cerro Grande Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEGMF)

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. Its primary property is the Pimenton Mine that covers an area of 3,121 hectares located in the high mountain range of Chile.

