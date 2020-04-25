CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CEVA. Cowen lifted their price objective on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on CEVA to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.83.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.90 million, a P/E ratio of 208.21 and a beta of 1.26. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CEVA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 45,496 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CEVA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 441,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 379,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

