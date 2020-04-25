CGI Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI Group in a report on Monday, January 27th.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.10 billion.

