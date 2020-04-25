Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,454,000 after buying an additional 256,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,581,000 after buying an additional 1,165,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after buying an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,419,000 after buying an additional 9,143,865 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Argus dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

