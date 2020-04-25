Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Chevron by 26.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 38,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 82,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

