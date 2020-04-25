Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $955.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.92 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $822.38 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.57.

NYSE CMG opened at $882.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $685.34 and a 200 day moving average of $793.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $940.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $924,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $22,640,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

